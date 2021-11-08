Azerbaijan forces opened fire on a workers of the Artsakh Water and Sewage Service who were repairing a damaged water pipe near the road leading to Shushi on Monday, killing one civilian and injuring three others, Artsakh’s National Security Service reported.

The incident took place at around 3 p.m. local time. The victims were transported to the Stepanakert Hospital, where one of them, a 48-year-old truck driver, was pronounced dead and the other three were being treated.

Angelina Isakhanyan, a spokesperson for Artsakh’s Health Ministry, told Artsakh Public Radio that one of the wounded workers was taken into surgery, adding that the injuries sustained were not life threatening. She said they had sustained gun shot wounds to their arm, neck and chest.

The shooting forced the closure of the nearby Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor road, which later was opened to through traffic on both sides.

Artsakh’s law enforcement bodies, together with the Russian peacekeeping forces, are currently investigating the circumstances of the incident.