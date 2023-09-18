A person was injured Sunday after Azerbaijani forces opened fire on positions in Artsakh, the defense ministry reported.

The statement said that at around 6:20 p.m. local time Azerbaijani forces, using small arms and automatic rifles, opened fire on positions in the Martakert region.

This latest attack occurred as Azerbaijan’s defense ministry continued its campaign of disinformation and accused Artsakh forces of opening fire on Azerbaijani positions.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent was informed about the latest breach of the ceasefire agreement.