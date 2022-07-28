Armenian singer Tatev

BY JANICE ONANIAN MCMAHON

Put Tatev in front of a piano, and only one thing can happen: magic. And like all magic, it cannot be classified, compartmentalized, labeled, or even necessarily defined or analyzed.

Tatev is an Armenian New Yorker, a multidisciplinary artist who writes the kind of music and flaunts the kind of voice that feels right at home in rock, jazz, soul, Armenian folk, classical and pop. She is a film composer, a polyglot, an actor, a published translator, and an educator amongst many other things.

Tatev’s varied musical influences, interests and inspirations arise from open-minded people, nature, languages, neurological expansion of the mind, travels, dance, and Love—which is the fabric of all creation. Her broad range of talents weave a rich and genre-fluid musical experience, unique in both expression and potential.

Tatev was born on July 7, 1987, in Armavir, Armenia that rests upon the valley of the majestic Mount Ararat, from whose ancient and fertile volcanic soil arises an abundance of fruits and vegetables. She was raised by strong, creative parents amongst the artistic and creative echelons of Armenia. As a child, Tatev was one of the winners of “Do Re Mi” competition and subsequently was invited to tour in Los Angeles along with her peer and rising star, Sirusho, when she was just 11 years old.

As a teenager, Tatev lived in Yerevan and went to a British oriented high school while playing at jazz clubs with Vahagn Hayrapetyan, Tyoma, Sash and many others until her family immigrated to the U.S. in 2003. Although nowadays Tatev’s band is based in New York, where she met and has collaborated with Tigran Hamasyan, she keeps strong ties with Armenia where she leads song writing workshops at TUMO, collaborates with Music of Armenia—which resulted to the 2019 London International Motion Pictures Award for the “Sounds of Sevan” project—and occasionally performs at various music establishments when visiting her family.

At age 12, Tatev had a near death experience which only strengthened her awareness of the intertwined nature of our common essence and matter. This has caused her to be even more contrarian and rebellious towards the many societal norms, religious institutions, and reductionistic mindsets of our economic/marketing reality that create divisions and separations between people.

Tatev is fascinated with the transcending and transforming property of sound and despite her early classical piano/voice and jazz training, she cannot be called a strictly jazz or classical musician. She believes strongly that musicians and all creatives who continuously train themselves to jump into the unknown have an unparalleled power to unite us across all borders, cultures and religions to establish a truly liberated generation of connected individuals throughout the world who understand that sustainable prosperity comes only from lifting each other up, being open to new things, not giving into fears imposed upon us so we can be in tune with the higher logic of our essence upon this beautiful planet.

In her performances, Tatev casts a wide net, draws in what she can, and gives back thousandfold. She sings about her joys and heartbreaks, sending out her energy to create true communion with her audience. This unity is present in all her endeavors, from the teams she assembles for her music videos, to her live gigs with her fellow musicians, to her music classes and educational sessions.

