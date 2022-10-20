YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—The Armenian opposition said on Thursday that it will ask the Constitutional Court to invalidate the controversial appointment of a longtime ally of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as head of the Central Election Commission.

Opposition lawmakers claimed that their pro-government colleagues elected Vahagn Hovakimyan CEC chairman on October 7 in breach of a legal provision against conflicts of interest in Armenia’s parliament.

Hovakimyan was until this month a senior member of Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party. He is a former journalist who worked for Pashinyan’s Haykakan Zhamanak daily from 1998 to 2012. Pashinyan hired him as a parliamentary assistant after being first elected to the National Assembly in 2012.

Pashinyan’s choice of the new CEC chief, announced in September, was strongly criticized by opposition and civic groups. They said that the appointment of a partisan a figure would call into question the proper conduct of Armenian elections.

The parliament’s pro-government majority dismissed these concerns before voting to install Hovakimyan as CEC chairman. He was backed by 65 members of the 107-seat National Assembly, including himself, getting just enough votes.

Hovakimyan remained a parliament deputy up until formally taking over on October 12 as head of the body conducting all elections and validating their results.

The two opposition blocs represented in the parliament say his decisive vote for himself violated an Armenian law that requires parliament deputies to publicly acknowledge a potential conflict of interest beforehand. They are planning to appeal to the Constitutional Court to declare the CEC chairman’s election null and void.

“First of all, there is an obvious conflict of interest,” said Taguhi Tovmasyan of the Pativ Unem bloc. “He had no right to vote for himself. Parliament deputy Hovakimyan could not have voted for candidate Hovakimyan to become the head of an independent body.”

“For the first time [in Armenia’s history,] a party member became the head of an independent body,” complained Tovmasyan. “This is unacceptable because this is the sole body that’s supposed to ensure the legality of elections and continuous democratic development in Armenia.”

Hovakimyan denied that his vote in the parliament constituted a conflict of interest.

“I was elected also because I declared from the National Assembly podium how I will be acting to the benefit of the Republic of Armenia,” he said.