“Stewards of Trauma: Oral History and its Implications,” organized by the USC Institute of Armenian Studies, in conjunction with the USC Shoah Foundation Institute, will offer two panel discussions on the evolving place and role of oral history in the field of Armenian Studies. The presentations will take place on Tuesday, October 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., in person, at the Institute.

The panels will have been presented days earlier at the annual Oral History Association conference, held from October 19 to 22.

The first panel, organized by Manuk Avedikyan, highlightsArmenian Genocide survivor testimonies at the USC Shoah Foundation and features the work of four scholars who have utilized the survivor testimonies in their research.

The second panel is a roundtable discussion among oral history researchers of different generations on the toll that is left on the interviewers who hear personal, often tortured, testimonies and take on the responsibility of becoming stewards for the stories entrusted to them. The roundtable discussion is chaired by Institute Director and long-time oral history practitioner Salpi Ghazarian and includes Institute Deputy Director Dr. Shushan Karapetian, Institute Archivist Gegham Mughnetsyan and USC alumnus Sarkis Tricha who all have done interviews as part of Institute’s Digital Diaspora project.

The USC Institute of Armenian Studies has been an active participant in OHA conferences since 2018. This year, aside from the two panels above, Institute Archivist Gegham Mughnetsyan will make a presentation on Armenian Displaced Persons and wartime memories of children, and Institute Associate Director Silva Sevlian will chair a panel on Mexican grandmothers’ food stories.

USC Shoah Foundation Acting Head of Research Services, Dr. Badema Pitic will also be speaking on collecting testimonies from survivors of War and Genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The “Stewards of Trauma” panel discussions will be recorded and will be available on the USC Institute’s Youtube channel.

Established in 2005, the USC Institute of Armenian Studies supports multidisciplinary scholarship to re-define, explore and study the complex issues that make up the contemporary Armenian experience—from post-genocide to the developing Republic of Armenia to the evolving diaspora. The institute encourages research, publications and public service, and promotes links among the global academic and Armenian communities.

