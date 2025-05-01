Keynote Speaker Melkon Melkonian and Youth Leaders Inspire Call for Remembrance and Action.

COSTA MESA, Calif.–– The Armenian community of Orange County came together on April 22 in solemn remembrance at the annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration, hosted by the Orange County Armenian National Committee of America and the OC Armenian Genocide Memorial Committee at St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church’s Stambolian Assembly Hall.

The event began with a prayer led by Father Karekin Bedourian and Very Rev. Fr. Yeremia Abgaryan, setting a reverent tone for the evening. This year’s gathering included a vibrant showing of Armenian youth, reaffirming the community’s enduring commitment to remembrance, justice, and unity.

Mayor of Artesia Ali Sajjad Taj Brea City Councilmember Marty Simonoff

“The presence of the Armenian-American community in Orange County is historic. In the halls of this newly built assembly hall is a testament to our unwavering resolve – we remember, we demand, and we will not be silenced,” stated Oshin Harootoonian, the chairman of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region.

The evening featured a series of heartfelt speeches, including a keynote address by distinguished advocate and community leader Melkon Melkonian. In his powerful remarks, Melkonian reflected on the unbroken resilience that binds today’s generation with the survivors of 1915. “Because even in the darkest days—when there was no Armenia, when there were no churches left standing, when even the graves had been desecrated—our people still imagined that one day they would step out into the light. And they did.”

Keynote speaker Melkon Melkonian

Adding to the evening’s significance was a moving address from the Armenian Youth Federation. Representing the youth voice, Kevork Madenlian, a former member of the Central Executive of the AYF Western United States, reminded the audience that remembrance must be coupled with action.

“And let us not forget that we do not face these responsibilities alone. We have each other. We have community centers, we have churches, we have schools, we have knowledge, and most importantly, we have the ability to act. What defines us is what we do next, what we have already been doing. Please, continue to speak up. Continue to educate. Continue to advocate,” said Madenlian.

Kevork Madenlian Robert Aghryan

ACYO and AGBU’s Robert Aghryan reminded everyone that the genocide that started a hundred ten years ago has not ended—and that it is still continuing today. His words echoed a sentiment deeply felt by many in the room: that the struggle for justice and survival persists.

“The names and faces may have changed, but the threat remains the same,” said Aghryan.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of two proclamations, delivered by the Mayor of Artesia Ali Sajjad Taj and Brea City Councilmember Marty Simonoff, honoring the memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide and reaffirming the city’s commitment to recognition and education. The proclamations served as a powerful gesture of solidarity and acknowledgment from local civic leaders.

This year’s program was supported by a broad coalition of local Armenian Organizations, including ARF OC Armen Karo Chapter, Forty Martyrs Armenian Church, St. Mary Armenian Church, ANCA-OC, AGM Armenian School, ARS Sevan Saturday School, AYF OC “Aghpiur Serop” Juniors, AGBU OC Saturday School, and many others. Their collaboration underscored the deep-rooted spirit of unity that continues to fuel community efforts across generations.

As the evening concluded, participants left with renewed determination to preserve the memory of the 1.5 million martyrs of the Armenian Genocide – and to transform remembrance into a powerful force for justice.