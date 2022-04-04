The Orion Summit 2022 to be held for Rapid Growth and Strong Positioning of Armenia

YEREVAN—Orion Worldwide Innovations, a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub, announced the organization of an international technology summit in Armenia, the Orion Summit 2022. The event will take place on June 27, at the Matenadaran in Yerevan.

Orion Summit 2022 will bring together the founders of upcoming unicorn companies on one platform, who will present their success stories and motivate young startup founders. For the first time, Orion Summit will introduce the Armenian Startup Ecosystem consolidation initiative via Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) opportunities, and discuss possible impetus for much rapid growth of startup companies.

During the summit, it is planned to announce the Digital Julfa Network, an initiative uniting the pan-Armenian trade, intellectual, technological and cultural force. The goal is to again stand up the powerful network for economic and intellectual positioning of Armenia and the Armenian Nation globally.

“New Julfa 300-year-old Armenian merchants powerful network was running trade from the Indian Ocean to Mediterranean region,” said Emma Arakelyan, CEO & Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations and Co-Founding Partner of BAJ Accelerator. “Now, as a world-class evolution of innovation, we are standing up the Digital Julfa network, which will unite the Armenian technological, financial, business, trade, legal and cultural potential.”

“The summit is important for the Armenian ecosystem. It’s unique in its opportunity to listen to the founders of unicorn companies,” said Diana Arzumanyan, CEO & Co-Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations Armenia. “Technology, banking, and other companies can join the event by offering speakers, sponsorship packages, and participate in a Job Fair.”

Within the framework of the Orion Summit 2022, there will also be a job fair, during which more than 15 technology companies will offer quality jobs to young professionals.

Orion Worldwide Innovations (“Orion”), is a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub and offers a full-service package to make companies investable and enter the U.S. market, enhance their customer acquisition strategies, stay competitive, and protect their innovation. Orion is a U.S.-based company that was formed in 2017, with offices in New York City, U.S., and Yerevan, Armenia, though Orion partners with companies and investor networks worldwide.