Academy Award winning screenwriter and director Terry George will be the president of the 19th Golden Apricot International Film Festival competition jury, organizers announced Wednesday in a statement.

In 2016, George directed the film “Promise” about the Armenian Genocide, starring Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, James Cromwell, Christian Bale, Angela Sarafyan and other actors.

The 19th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival will take place from July 10 to 17. “As always, this year, the International Film Festival will present to the public films from different countries of the world in the competition sections, as well as films from the most prestigious film festivals,” added the statement.

George’s vast library of work includes such films as “The Boxer,” “Some Mother’s Son,” “In the Name of the Father” and Hotel Rwanda.

He has been nominated an Academy Award in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for the 1993 film, “In the Name of the Father,” and received another Oscar nod in the Best Original Screenplay category for the 2004 film, “Hotel Rwanda.” In 2012, he received an Academy Award in the live-action short film category for “The Shore.”

Throughout his career, George gas worked with such acclaimed talent as Helen Mirren, Daniel Day-Lewis, Bruce Willis, Colin Farrell, Joaquin Phoenix among others.