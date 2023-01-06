Asbarez 2023 New Year Special Issue Section I cover

2022 was a tumultuous year to say the least. From the continuing threats from Azerbaijan and Turkey against Armenia and Artsakh that threatened the very existence of our homeland to the blockade of Artsakh, with which we, as a nation, closed the year.

In 2022 the community, once again, proved that it was more than capable and crucial to confront the challenges facing our nation, as always extending a helping hand and a clenched fist.

With the restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic in the rear view mirror, our community emerged with an even greater resolve to improve and strengthen our institutions and provide assistance to our Armenian sisters and brothers wherever they may be—Armenia, Artsakh, Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere.

Through that strength we will be able to confront the difficulties that are sure to spring up in 2023 and with a more resilient resolve become the true pillars of our Nation.

In 2022 Asbarez also continued to inform, empower and serve our community and advance the aspirations of the Armenian Nation, as well as advance its reach to a wider audience of readers and participants.

In 2023, Asbarez will mark its 115th anniversary

This year’s New Year Special Issue is a testament to the commitment and trust our readers and community have in our publication, as it is one of the most voluminous specials we have published with five sections and 172 pages. Asbarez’s management, editorial board and staff would like to thank each and every reader, advertiser, supporter, social media follower and generous donor through whose engagement we continue to thrive, strive to be better and expand our coverage.

In 2023 Asbarez will mark a special milestone—its 115th anniversary. This venerated institution has been chronicling this community’s achievements and its contributions to the Armenian Nation for more than a century with a commitment to continue its simple mission that was outlined in its first edition on August 14, 1908: to inform the community, become a bridge to the homeland and serve as an arena for expression and discourse.

Your continued faith in our mission is humbling and emboldens us. We are looking forward to marking this important anniversary with you and through your support.