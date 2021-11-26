Telethon Raises Vital Support for Homeland Recovery, Reports on Implementation of Recent Projects

Carrying the theme “Empowering the Homeland’s Remote Communities,” the 2021 Armenia Fund Telethon raised support for providing assistance to dozens of communities in Armenia and Artsakh impacted by the 44-day War, including close to 100,000 displaced persons. The four-hour Telethon was held on November 25 in Los Angeles, featuring appearances by community leaders and representatives of schools and organizations, as well as short documentaries on completed projects, the ongoing humanitarian needs of the homeland, and initiatives designed to address them.



By the conclusion of the Telethon, $12,351,000 was raised in support of the homeland. This sum represents the total amount that was raised internationally during 2021, in the US, France, Canada, and other Armenian communities around the world.



Armenia Fund continues to accept donations. To make a secure contribution, please use the following link: armeniafund.org/donate. The ongoing support which Armenia Fund provides to Armenia and Artsakh comprises emergency humanitarian assistance; housing construction; comprehensive medical relief; infrastructure repairs and development; and cultural-recovery programs including schooling and arts education for displaced communities.



“The spirit of unity demonstrated by the global Armenian community is truly inspiring,” said Armenia Fund Board Chair Maria Mehranian following the conclusion of the Telethon and added, “It is absolutely crucial that we continue to stand with Armenia and Artsakh in this most difficult period in recent Armenian history.”