Western Prelate Arch. Kegham Khacherian leads students from Armenian schools on “March Toward Justice” on April 23

MONTEBELLO – More than 1,400 Armenian students from eight Armenian schools across southern California united for a powerful “March Toward Justice” on April 23, walking in memory of the 1.5 million Armenians who perished during the Armenian Genocide and calling for global recognition and justice.

Organized by Armenian Mesrobian School, the day-long event united students, principals, clergy, law enforcement, and community members in a display of reflection, resilience, and purpose.

Representing a united front, students from Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School, Vahan and Anoush Chamlian Armenian School, AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School, Armenian Sisters’ Academy, St. Gregory Hovsepian School, Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School, and host campus Armenian Mesrobian School stood shoulder to shoulder in a moving demonstration of remembrance.

Students gather at Armenian Mesrobian School for a rally ahead of the march

The day began with an opening ceremony at Mesrobian’s campus, where students, wearing uniform t-shirts bearing a simple and powerful—“One voice, One struggle, one future” – were welcomed with prayers and remarks.

Escorted by the Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Department and Montebello Police Department—whose efforts in ensuring student safety were widely praised and appreciated—the students marched through the streets of Montebello. Along the route, they paused at Holy Cross Cathedral to receive blessings before continuing on to the Montebello Armenian Genocide Martyrs Monument.

Armenian school principals ahead of the “March Toward Justice”

At the monument, a solemn closing program featured wreath-laying, song, and reflection. Armenian Mesrobian School Principal Lena Garabedian addressed the students, offering a stirring message.

Prelate Kegham Khacherian ARF Dro chair Jack Hadjinian Mesrobian Principal Lena Garabedian Mesrobian School Board Member Chris Guldjian

“Each step you took today was more than a walk – it was a declaration. A declaration that we remember. A declaration that we will not be silent. A declaration that 1.5 million martyrs live on through us–through our voices, our commitment, and our unity. To our students: you are our torchbearers of truth. Your presence here today is not just symbolic–it is powerful. It is resilience in motion,” said Principal Garabedian.

Her words echoed across the monument grounds as the students laid flowers and wreaths on honor of the victims of the Armenian Genocide, in 1915. The ceremony served not only as a moment of reflection, but as a call to action–reaffirming that remembrance must lead to responsibility and that the Armenian youth will carry the torch forward.

Earlier that day, Armenian Mesrobian School Board Member Chris Guldjian reminded students of the deeper purpose behind Armenian education.

“Every Armenian school is a testament to the survival of our nation from the genocide…” He continued to address the students “You coming to Armenian school every day shows that nobody can stop us—no murderous government, no denialist, no miserable sleazy government can ever stop the Armenian spirit. And that Armenian spirit lives in you each morning you pull up to your school,” Guldjian emphasized.

Chair of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Montebello Dro chapter and former Montebello Mayor Jack Hadjianian was the keynote speaker of the event.

In his remarks, he emphasized the critical role the next generation of leaders will play in our collective history.

“Each of you holds a piece of the future in your hands. What you choose to do with your voice, your energy, and your platform will determine how the world sees the past and how we build the future. You’re not just part of the history—you’re part of the movement, and that movement has only just begun,” Hadjinian said.

This show of unity and strength by the Armenians schools marked one of the largest coordinated and youth-led commemorations in recent memory. At a time when education is of paramount importance in preserving identity, culture, and historical truth, the collaboration between eight Armenian schools stands as a powerful reminder of the strength that comes from shared purpose.

Armenian schools are more than academic institutions—they are sanctuaries of collective memory and vision. It is within their classrooms and communities that students learn not only the facts of history, but also the moral responsibility to carry them forward.

“The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region applauds this student-led initiative, recognizing it as a powerful and purposeful demonstration of unity, education, and activism,” said ANCA-WR Board chair Oshin Harootoonian.

“In bringing together more than 1,400 Armenian students from across Southern California’s Armenian schools, the ‘March Towards Justice’ served as a meaningful step in nurturing a new generation of civic-minded leaders–young Armenian-Americans who not only understand their history, but are prepared to defend it, speak truth to power, and stand at the forefront of the Armenian Cause,” he added.

“Events like these are essential to ensuring that the legacy of the Armenian Genocide is not only remembered, but that it inspires informed, engaged, and empowered youth who carry forward the fight for truth and justice,” Harootoonian emphasized.

Special thanks were extended to the Montebello Police Department, Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Department, and private security teams for safeguarding the students throughout the day. Additional gratitude was also extended to Holy Cross Cathedral for their hospitality.

Together, the “March Towards Justice” was not just a memorial–it was a movement. A testament to the power of youth, unity, and remembrance.