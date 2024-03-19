GLENDALE— More than $300,000 was raised during the Armenian Relief Society-Western USA Gala that took place on March 10 at The Landmark Hall in Mission Hills, Calif. In a show of support for the many local and international efforts that the ARS is spearheading throughout Artsakh, Armenia, Javakhk, Lebanon, and earthquake-ravaged Syria, more than 400 guests were in attendance, including elected officials, religious leaders, community leaders, representatives of sister and local organizations, ARS members, and generous supporters.

The program began with Mistress of Ceremonies Tatevik Ekezian inviting tenor Raffi Kerbabian to perform the American, Armenian and ARS anthems, which was followed by the invocation by Very Rev. Zareh Sarkissian, Representative of Western Prelate Archbishop Torkom Donoyan.

The evening’s sponsors Mr. & Mrs. Mike and Evelina Sarian and family

Very Rev. Sarkissian blessed the ARS Central Executive Chairperson Arousyak Melkonian and chapters, as well as the benefactors, for upholding the unique character and mission of the ARS with unparalleled local and international service delivery to Armenia, Artsakh, Javakhk and the Diaspora. Also present wereArchbishop Hovnan Derderian, the Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church; former Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirosian; and Rev. Hendrik Shanazarian of the Armenian Evangelical Church.

ARS Central Executive members ARS Regional Executive

ARS of Western USA Regional Executive Chairperson, Vicky Marashlian, delivered the board’s message, thanking supporters and dedicated volunteers for enabling the ARS to meet the challenges of Armenians worldwide.

“This year, the proceeds from tonight’s Gala will be used toward present and future… local and international projects including humanitarian causes in Armenia, Lebanon and Syria,” Marashlian said.

Avo Kechichian (second from right) represented the ARF Western US Central Committee

“While today, Armenians around the world mourn the loss of our beloved Artsakh, ARS members in the western region remain committed to Artsakh and its people by working with the Central Executive on the ‘Hearts of Hope’ project providing homes to Artsakh families in rural areas of Armenia, and the ‘Verelk Artsakh’ project which provides vocational training to youth who are displaced from Artsakh to prevent emigration,” added Marshlian.

Gala banquet sponsors Mr. & Mrs. Mike and Evelina Sarian were honored with a plaque presented by ARS Regional chair Marashlian for their support. This year, the couple donated $50,000 to the ARS. Sarian and his family are active in various charities and civic organizations and donate countless volunteer hours. Sarian actively supports Armenia’s hospitals, Armenian churches and schools, the ANCA and the Armenian Relief Society. Sarian and his family’s support plays a vital role in the community of ARS projects both locally and in Armenia.

Religious leaders offer the invocation at the start of the ARS Gala

Platinum sponsor, Anoush Chamlian, along with her daughters Ketty Chamlian Massengale

and Monique Chamlian Bouskos, were acknowledged for donating $40,000 in memory of their husband and father Vahan Chamlian. In Vahan Chamlian’s memory, the Chamlian family continues their husband’s and father’s strong passion and commitment towards the development of future Armenian American generations, and the desire to serve our community.

Mr. & Mrs. Jack and Zarig Youredjian were honored as legacy donors of the Armenian Relief Society, with their $25,000 donation this year. Mr. & Mrs. Youredjian have long supported worthwhile causes benefiting the Armenian community locally and internationally through their philanthropy.

Mr. & Mrs. Vrej & Ani Sarkissian, the owners of the beautiful Landmark Hall, were also honored for continuously supporting various ARS events and projects throughout the years.

The candle lighting ceremony was a chance to remember those who came before and to reaffirm our commitment to continue their legacy. There was also a video presentation about the history and present programs of the ARS of Western USA.

This evening’s entertainment included performances by Arabo Ispiryan, Christine Pepelyan, Darren Chilingirian, Haykuhi Babakhanyan, and Lilu-Lilit Ghukasyan.

The Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, split from the ARS of North America to become a separate region in 1984 and with regional headquarters in Glendale, Calif., has 23 chapters with 1,100 members in four western states. The ARS operates a Social Services Division and Child, Youth, and Family Guidance Center, 15 one-day schools, a day-care, and funds numerous youth programs, scholarships, and relief efforts.