At the initiative of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, 91 organizations operating within EU member-states sent a letter to the President of the European Council Charles Michel, expressing profound discontent with his statement of May 23, following the trilateral meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The organizations welcomed Michel’s efforts for peace negotiations. Nevertheless, they emphasized the importance of ensuring that peace is negotiated based on justice and not by sacrificing the fundamental rights and needs of the Armenian side which was a victim of vicious aggression of the Turkish-Azerbaijani axis in 2020.

The organizations voiced their regret that Michel’s press statement on May 23 disregards key principles of EU’s documented approach toward the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and, overall, endorses the Azerbaijani stance on the conflict resolution in some crucial aspects. This includes using the word “Karabakh” while referring to the conflict, instead of “Nagorno Karabakh” which is a political entity with a defined territory. The letter further elaborated that using the term Karabakh by the Azerbaijani authorities is a part of Baku’s ongoing state policy of ethnic cleansing against the indigenous Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh.

Referring to the statement by Charles’ spokesperson May 31, the organizations expressed their appreciation that it introduced important clarifications and emphasized key principles. The organizations expressed hope that EU’s future mediation on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict does justice to negotiating an equitable and lasting peace.

For this purpose the signatories to the letter called on Michel to base the mediation on the following six concrete aspects: