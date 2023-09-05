Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre’s “A Ballet Spectacular” flyer

Featuring Principals Eduard Sargsyan (Armenian National Ballet) and Irina Gharibyan (Moscow Ballet), Along with Acclaimed Pianist Mikhail Korzhev Performing Live on Stage

GLENDALE—The Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre returns to the Alex Theatre with “A Ballet Spectacular,” a compilation of some of the world’s most famous ballet selections under the direction of award winning choreographer, Natasha Middleton. The performance marks PBDT’s first time back since 2019 and features an exciting lineup of stars performing to selections from “Don Quixote,” “Masquerade,” “Spartacus,” and the Armenian favorite “Gayane.” This premiere performance, which will be held on Sunday, September 24th at 5 p.m., will also feature award winning pianist Mikhail Korzhev playing with the dancers live on stage to Rachmaninov’s “Spring Waters Pas de Deux!”

“We’re thrilled to be back at the Alex with a program that highlights cultures from around the world,” said PBDT’s Director and Choreographer Natasha Middleton. “This year, we’re looking to create a really special moment on stage by bringing in Mikhail Korzhev to perform live with our dancers on the stage.”

The Principal dancers for the upcoming PBDT show include Eduard Sargsyan, former dancer of the Armenian National Ballet, and Irina Gharibyan, a prodigy of PBDT who also guest performed with the Moscow Ballet. Rounding out the cast are Damara Titmus-Graves (formerly of Denver Ballet) with Elan Alekzander,, Natalie Palmgren, Samantha Bell, Ian Schwaner and more.

ACT I from “A Ballet Spectacular” will feature selections from the ballet Don Quixote. The fun love story about Kitri (Irina Gharibyan of Glendale), Lorenzo’s daughter, is in love with Basilio (Eduard Sargsyan of Redondo Beach). Much to her chagrin, she learns of her father’s plans to marry her to Gamache, a foppish nobleman. At the height of merriment, Kitri and Basilio, aided by their friends, Espada (Lester Gonzalez of San Diego), the Toreador and Mercedes (Damara Titmus of Reseda), the Gypsy Street Dancer, all sneak off together.

The second act will present award-winning Russian pianist Mikhail Korzhev playing live on stage to Rachmaninov’s Spring Waters and danced by principal ballerina Elan Alekzander (guesting from Anaheim Ballet) and Pbdt soloist Richard Biglia (Burbank.) The Waltz from composer Aram Khachaturian’s hauntingly beautiful ballet “Masquerade” with choreography by Natasha Middleton set to a stage of mystery and intrigue. Also featuring Khachaturian famous Saber Dance and the Lezghinka from the Armenian story ballet “Gayane” and danced in the style of ballet and folk dance.

Since its inception in 1954, the PBDT continues to bring the audiences powerful and atmospheric performances and has gained a notable following, growing to become one of the major dance companies within the greater Los Angeles area. The PBDT attracts first-class talent from across the country and around the world that contribute their unique experience to both the stage and audience.

Tickets are on sale now. Please visit the Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre website for more information. The Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA, 91203.

First founded in 1954 by Andrei Tremaine as Pacific Ballet Theatre, the company carries a family legacy of the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo and remains now under the direction of Tremaine’s daughter, Natasha Middleton. In 2012, the company officially became the Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre (PBDT) and continues to bring audiences a powerful and atmospheric performance as one of the major dance companies within the greater Los Angeles area. Featuring first-class talent from around the world, the Pacific Ballet Dance Theatre’s mission is to perform captivating ballet presentations and offer engaging educational programs that nurture the talent and artistic creativity within the diverse community of Southern California.