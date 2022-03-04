Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan on Friday had a virtual meeting with the co-chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, Representative Frank Pallone, who in the past has traveled to Artsakh and has been staunch advocate of Armenian issues in Congress.

A wide range of issues related to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, the current situation in Artsakh, efforts underway to confront the consequences of the war and the recent geopolitical developments were discussed during the meeting, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry reported.

Babayan stressed that the aggressive and expansionist policies of Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as their close relations with international terrorist organizations pose a serious threat to regional and global security. He added that a lack of timely and corresponding response to these violations result in tragic consequences.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to Congressman Pallone for his continuous support of Artsakh, his fight for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and against its denial and his persistent contribution to resolving other issues of importance to Armenians.

Artsakh Permanent Representative to the U.S. and Canada Robert Avetisian and other officials also participated in the meeting.

Pallone took to Twitter Thursday night to voice his frustrations about a recent report that revealed the State Department had violated U.S. aid restrictions to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan continues to ignore democratic norms, violate human rights & order destabilizing attacks in the region. No more U.S. aid or military equipment should go to Aliyev & @StateDept should not issue any further waivers to Section 907 until his regime halts these actions. — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) March 3, 2022

