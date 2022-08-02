Representative Frank Pallone (D-NJ) blasted the United Nations General Assembly president Abdulla Shahid for “capitulating” to Turkey, when he removed a tweet after visiting Dzidzernagapert last week while visiting Armenia.

Shahid tweeted about his visit to the Armenian Gencocide Memorial Complex last week, but deleted the post reportedly after receiving a complaint from the Turkish foreign ministry.

33 countries, including the United States, have formally recognized the Armenian genocide. The @UN should not be complicit in Turkey’s rejection of history.@UN_PGA Abdulla Shahid was wrong for deleting his tweet and capitulating to pressure from Turkey.https://t.co/v5wJskaZmX — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) August 1, 2022

“33 countries, including the United States, have formally recognized the Armenian genocide. The UN should not be complicit in Turkey’s rejection of history. [UN General Assembly President] Abdulla Shahid was wrong for deleting his tweet and capitulating to pressure from Turkey,” Pallone wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday.