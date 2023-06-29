BY JEAN ECKIAN

More than 1,500 people flocked to the prestigious Salle Gaveau in Paris on Wednesday, June 28 to support Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) at the call of Armenia’s ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian.

Nagorno-Karabakh’s representative in France Hovannes Guevorkian opened the special evening with a strong message of solidarity from France.

The embassy’s urgent call to raise public awareness of the plight of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh was answered by more than twenty intellectuals and artists.

Leading voices from the worlds of journalism, literature, cinema and the arts mobilized to speak out on behalf of those who today are living in anguish. Moving letters from our compatriots under the blockade of Azerbaijan were read.

High-profile French personalities in attendance included writer Sylvain Tesson, Figaro Magazine journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson, filmmaker Robert Guédiguian, actress Ariane Ascaride, writer-filmmaker Olivier Weber, and actor Pascal Légitimus.

To denounce the 200-day blockade suffered by the inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tesson spoke out against the wait-and-see attitude of the French presidency, saying: “Today, Artsakh is the outpost of a dungeon called Armenia, and Armenia is the outpost of another dungeon to be conquered, namely Europe. It’s time to take stock of this reality, without hiding behind the pretext of waiting for ‘the right moment to intervene.'”

As for prestigious filmmaker Guediguian, for him, history is repeating itself. He read the famous speech by the great French writer Anatole France on April 9, 1916 at the Sorbonne: “Armenia expires, but it will be reborn!

Jean Eckian is a French photographer and journalist, staffer for the website armenews.com and the publication Les Nouvelles d’Arménie Magazine. He is also an actor and a former record producer who co-organized the recording “Pour toi Arménie” For you Armenia) with Charles Aznavour and Georges Garvarentz.