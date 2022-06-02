PASADENA—The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter announced that the Hovhannes & Hripsime Jivalagian Youth Center will once again turn into a Vote Center during the 2022 Primary Elections.

H & H Jivalagian Youth Center will be available for Los Angeles County voters for four days, from Saturday, June 4th to Tuesday, June 7th.

The ANCA – Pasadena Chapter was selected to partner with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk in 2018 in an effort to engage the community with the Vote Center Placement Project. The goal was to ensure that LA County residents would be given the opportunity to weigh in on where and how they will vote with the RR/CC relying heavily on community partners such as the ANCA – Pasadena Chapter.

Pasadena’s H&H Jivalagian Youth Center

ANCA – Pasadena Chapter Board members encourage the community to come to H & H Jivalagian Youth Center, located at 2242 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107, to partake in the process by voting for a candidate of their choice in this year’s June Primary Elections.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Pasadena Chapter is the oldest, largest, and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization of its kind within the City of Pasadena. Founded in 1979, the Pasadena ANCA advocates for the social, economic, cultural and political rights of the city’s thriving Armenian American community, and promotes increased civic service and participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.