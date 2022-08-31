After a more than four-hour meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan emerged having agreed to continue talks between the two countries through their foreign ministers.

The meeting, held in Brussels and mediated by European Council President Charles Michel, decided that the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, will meet within a month to continue “objective negotiations on the drafting of a peace treaty,” the prime minister’s press service reported.

Issues related to the release of prisoners and the clarification of the fate of the missing people, border delimitation and border security, unblocking transit links the region, the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, and the Nagorno Karabakh issue were discussed, according to Pashinyan’s press service.

It was announced that the next meeting of a commission set to work of the delimitation and demarcation of borders will take place in Brussels in November. The commission, headed by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia met on Monday in Moscow.

Pashinyan and Aliyev also are scheduled to meet in November in Brussels.

Over the weekend, Aliyev’s foreign policy adviser Hikmet Hajiyev said that during the Brussels talks the sides were to establish a commission to draft a so-called “peace treaty” between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan’s office did not clarify whether that issue was discussed, but the announcement that the foreign ministers will hold talks on the matter, signals that perhaps the issue was on the agenda.

This is a developing story.