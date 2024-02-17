Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan met Saturday in Munich to advance the ongoing discussions on a peace treaty. The meeting was initiated and mediated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

After discussing the process of normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and steps to ensure peace and stability in the region, the two agreed to continue to work on the peace treaty, Pashinyan’s office said in a statement.

During the meeting, which took place on the margins of the Munch Security Conference, Scholz called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to complete the peace negotiations as soon as possible.



“During the tripartite conversation, Scholz advocated for the swift resolution of the peace negotiations between the two countries. Germany and Europe are ready to support it within their capabilities, including the efforts of European Council President Charles Michel,” Pashinyan’s office said in its statement.



Scholz reportedly welcomed the commitment made by Pashinyan and Aliyev on Saturday to resolve issues “exclusively peacefully and with our the use of force.”

Prior to the meeting with Aliyev, Pashinyan met with Scholz separately and discussed issues related to the peace agenda, as well as advancing Armenia-Germany relations.