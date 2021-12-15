Hold One-on-One Meeting in Brussels

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday met with President Emmanuel Macron of France, who initiated the meeting in Brussels, Pashinyan’s press office reported, without further elaboration.

On Tuesday, following talks mediated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Pashinyan and Aliyev had a one-on-one meeting.

After the meeting, Michel told reporters that he left the two leaders alone briefly in order for them to engage in direct contact.

“This is true,” Michel told a reporter when asked to comment. “Because I thought it is important for me to help, to support, to encourage. It was also very important for them, this occasion to speak directly.”

Michel said it was important to create direct contacts between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders, and expressed his conviction that direct contacts are very useful.

Pashinyan’s press office said that during the meeting with Michel and Aliyev, the process of implementing the November 9 and January 11 agreements were discussed.

In that context, Pashinyan specifically emphasized the need for the immediate solution of humanitarian problems, ensuring the return of prisoners of war, hostages and other civilians held. The works on opening the regional communications were also discussed.

Pashinyan and Aliyev reportedly reaffirmed the agreement on the re-launch of railway, based on which the railway will operate in accordance with internationally accepted border and customs rules on reciprocal principle, under the sovereignty and authority of the countries. Armenia will get an access to Iran and Russia through a railway.

The sides also agreed to take concrete steps to reduce tensions in the region and take possible steps toward the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.