YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Vahe Ghazaryan, the chief of the Armenian police and reputedly a childhood friend of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, was named to head the newly re-established Interior Ministry on Monday.

Armenia had such a ministry until former President Robert Kocharian abolished it and turned the police into a separate structure subordinate to him two decades ago. The police have reported to the prime minister since Kocharian’s successor, Serzh Sarkisian, completed the country’s transition to a parliamentary system of government in 2018.

Pashinyan’s government decided to recreate the interior ministry in November after years of deliberations. Under a government bill approved by the Armenian parliament in December, the ministry will comprise the national police, rescue and immigration services.

The Armenian Rescue Service is currently part of the Ministry of Emergencies which will be abolished as a result of the structural change.

From the outset, Ghazaryan was widely regarded as a top candidate for the post of interior minister.

Like Pashinyan, the 48-year-old police general was born and raised in the northern town of Ijevan. Multiple Armenian media outlets have for years described the two men as childhood friends.

Ghazaryan was the police chief of another small town, Dilijan, when Pashinyan swept to power during the 2018 “velvet revolution.” He was repeatedly promoted in the following years, becoming the chief of the Armenian police in 2020.

Ghazaryan will be replaced as police chief by one of his deputies, Colonel Aram Hovannisian. Pashinyan also appointed Hovannisian as one of the country’s three deputy interior ministers.