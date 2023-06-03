Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Ankara on Saturday to participate in the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Pashinyan was welcomed at the airport by Ambassador Serdar Kilic, Turkey’s special envoy for normalization with Armenia. The prime minister is accompanied on this trip by Ruben Rubinyan, Armenia’s special envoy for normalization.

Pashinyan was scheduled to take part in Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony, which was to take place in the presidential palace where leaders from around 20 countries were to attend the ceremony.

Also attending the event was President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. According to government sources a meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev will not take place.

The two met on Thursday in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, in talks hosted by European Council President Charles Michel and attended by President Emmnuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Olaf Sholz.

This is the first time Armenia’s top leader has attended an inauguration of a Turkish president. In 2014, Armenia’s then foreign minister, Edward Nalbandian, represented Armenia at Erdogan’s first inauguration as president.

Erdogan and Pashinyan met in October in Prague on the margins of a European summit.