Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan blamed Armenia’s “allies” for not fulfilling their contractual obligations on arms deliveries despite having been paid what he called “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“This, of course, is the sad reality and we need to analyze this situation in great depth,” Pashinyan told his cabinet on Thursday.

He blamed Baku for convincing Yerevan’s allies to not supply arms to Armenia, so that Armenia will abandon Armenia’s sovereignty and be forced to make concessions.

“Unfortunately, at all times and in instances where possible they [Azerbaijan] has been successful in its relations with our allies and they are attempting to do their utmost so no arms or ammunition are supplied to Armenia,” Pashinyan said, claiming that Yerevan has paid upward of $100 million, but commitments to deliver the arms have been fulfilled, “including by allied countries.”

“I want to emphasize that despite these factors, we are determined to protect our independence, our sovereignty and our territorial integrity. And glory to all the heroes who stand in the positions of protecting Armenia’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” proclaimed Pashinyan.

Of course, he didn’t elaborate on his claims nor did he name a specific instance where arms supplies to Armenia were halted due to pressure from Baku.

Earlier at the cabinet meeting, Pashinyan reported on the latest attack by Azerbaijan on Thursday, as a result of which three soldiers were killed.

He also reported that the latest attacks were targeting Armenian Armed Forces who were engaged in engineering and technical upgrades within their posts on Armenia’s sovereign territory.

“Our portion is firm and unequivocal that the Azerbaijani armed forces must withdraw from the territory of Armenia,” Pashinyan declared.

He also told his cabinet that the government has started large-scale army reforms, adding that Baku, through its provocations, is attempting to ensure that those reforms are not carried out.

“In this situation we consistently propose to our international partners that the deployment of an international observer mission on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border—be it from the UN Security Council, the OSCE or any other international organization—could be a solution,” Pashinyan said.

He acknowledged that the current situation is especially taxing on Armenia’s citizens and they constantly are concerned about the developments. However, he urged the public to continue its “normal life,” as that is vital to Armenia’s economy.