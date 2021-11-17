Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday that Armenia has always wanted to sign a peace treaty and that an idea of such a document has been put forth by Armenia on several occasions. He also said Armenia was ready to engage in the process of delimitation and demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan was responding to a lawmaker’s inquiry in parliament about Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s proposed “peace treaty,” which envisions that Armenia recognize Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and give up all claims on Artsakh.

The prime minister said the entire goal of the negotiation process that has been mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs has been to reach an eventual peace deal with Azerbaijan.

“This is not something new,” said Pashinyan. “In all the negotiation packages that have existed before us, the goal of the negotiation process is to sign a peace treaty.”

Thus, he finds it “strange” that Azerbaijan continues to accuse Armenia of not responding to its calls for a peace deal. “Not only there is a response,” Pashinyan said. “But it has been said a dozen times that it is not an Azerbaijani initiative.”

“When we talk about the full restoration of the negotiation process, when we are involved in the negotiation process, our goal is to sign a peace treaty, which must be preceded by the agreement on the text of the peace treaty. It is a rather extensive process. We have never refused to do that work. On the contrary, we have always expressed readiness. We consider it our agenda,” Pashinyan added.

During the same parliament session, Pashinyan accused Baku of stalling the process of beginning the delimitation and demarcation of borders, as has been proposed by Moscow “three times.”

“Basically we have given consent on all three occasions to move forward with this process. I have the impression that the process didn’t move forward because Azerbaijan is delaying or not giving a concrete response,” Pashinyan said.

He said that prior to Azerbaijan’s breach of Armenia’s borders on May 12, about 40 square kilometers (roughly 10,000 acres) of the territory of Armenia was under the control of Azerbaijan, as a result of the first war.

“We know the precise locations of those areas. As a result of the first war, there are also territories of Soviet Azerbaijan, which are under the control of the Republic of Armenia,” Pashinyan said, emphasizing the importance to the demarcation or delimitation process.