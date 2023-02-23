U.N. Chief Discusses Possible Fact-Finding Mission to Lachin Corridor

The ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh was the main topic of discussion when Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held separate telephone conversations with President Vladimir Putin of Russia and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Guterres and Pashinyan discussed the possibility of deploying a UN fact-finding mission to the Lachin Corridor, with the secretary-general saying that he will continue to devote attention to the matter.

Pashinyan’s discussion with Putin and Guterres focused on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, which has been worsening as the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor entered its 74th day on Thursday.

The sides emphasized the need to unblock the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan and the importance of its uninterrupted operation, according to Pashinyan’s press office.

Pashinyan reportedly brought up Wednesday’s ruling by the International Court of Justice, the UN’s highest judiciary body, compels Azerbaijan to take measures to ensure the “unimpeded movement” on the Lachin Corridor.

The normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as protecting the rights and security of the people of Artsakh were also discussed.

During the conversation with Putin, Russia’s role in ending the Lachin Corridor blockade was discussed. A special emphasis was placed on the implementation of the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan signed on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 and October 31, 2022.