Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President Recent Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on Friday in Prague.

In discussion the current effort to normalize relations between Armenia and Turkey, the two leaders emphasized the need for direct contacts and high-level meetings, according to a statement issued by Pashinyan’s office.

The two leaders reportedly also said that the normalization process must continue.

“The need for the speedy implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the discussions of the special representatives of the two countries was emphasized. In particular, it refers to the opening of the land border for citizens of third countries, the implementation of direct air cargo transportation between Armenia and Turkey,” the statement added.