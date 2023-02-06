Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan Monday held a telephone conversation with President Emmanuel Macron of France, who said his country will continue to seek solutions to ending the almost two-month-old blockade of Artsakh.

Pashinyan briefed the French president about the humanitarian crisis that has resulted from Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh. Macron emphasized the importance of the unimpeded operation of the Lachin Corridor, said a read out from the prime minister’s press office.

The two leaders reportedly also discussed approached to guaranteeing the security of the people of Artsakh, as well as advancing Armenia-France relations.

The activities of a planned European Union mission to be deployed at Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan were also discussed.

Since Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh began on December 12, France and its leaders have been vocal in calling on Baku to end the blockade.

At France’s initiative, the United Nations Security Council convened a special session to discuss the Lachin Corridor blockade. However, it has failed to issue a statement of its intended actions since the December meeting.