Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday spoke on the phone and discussed the ongoing situation in Artsakh, Pashinyan’s office reported.

They both emphasized he importance of consistently implementing the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020 and January 11 and November 26, 2021.

The purpose of the call was for the two leaders to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of a friendship treaty with both leaders reaffirming their “mutual intention to further strengthen allied ties between Russia and Armenia,” the Kremlin reported.

In a statement on the anniversary, the Russian foreign ministry said that the treaty has greatly defined the principles and priorities of the Armenia-Russia relations. It added that the document has become an important milestone on the path for elevating bilateral partnership to a real allied level.

“The past period has convincingly demonstrated that the further strengthening of historical ties between Moscow and Yerevan is in full accordance with the vital interests of our nations, serves to the socio-economic development of the two countries and the goals to strengthen stability in the South Caucasus. We successfully move forward with the broad cooperation framework, fill it with a concrete content and raise the efficiency of the mutual partnership,” the Russian foreign ministry statement said.

Moscow hailed regular “contacts” between Russian and Armenian leaders, saying that they “enable not only the resolution of urgent issues, but also the coordination of the positions on key regional and international matters.”

The Russian foreign ministry also recalled the joint declaration of “privileged alliance” signed by Putin and Pashinyan in April when the Armenian leader visited Moscow.

“We are inclined to help Yerevan in the future as well from the positions of a key ally in strengthening its defense capabilities and border security, normalizing relations with its neighbors,” added the Russian foreign ministry, which also called for the adherence to the post-2020 war agreements.