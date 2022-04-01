Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vladimir Putin of Russia had a telephone conversation Friday, their second call it two days, to discuss the tense situation still continuing in Artsakh, Pashinyan’s press office reported.

This was the second call in two days between the leaders. Putin had called Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on Thursday to discuss the implementation of three agreements the three had signed since November 2020. The Thursday call was held by Putin ahead of a scheduled meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on April 6 mediated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Putin and Pashinyan discussed issues related to the steps being taken to ensure the security and stability in Nagorno Karabakh, the tense situation caused by the invasion of the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh by Azerbaijani forces, said the prime minister’s press statement.

The need for the full implementation of the agreements reached through the trilateral statements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 was reaffirmed.

