Moscow Reports Progress in Talks to Open Transit Routes



Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, the prime minister’s office reported.



The reportedly discussed a number of issues related to the Armenian-Russian bilateral agenda, as well as regional issues, including the situation around Nagorno Karabakh.



“The parties discussed the implementation of the trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021,” the statement from Pashinyan’s office said.



“The sides exchanged thoughts on the activities of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Commission on Border Delimitation and Security, the work being carried out in the direction of unblocking regional communications,” the statement added.



The Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a working group tasked with opening transport links in the region and comprised of the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan has managed to bring their positions closer around the resumption of transportation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.



“Certain progress has been achieved during the 10th meeting of the trilateral working group in Moscow on June 3, as well as during contacts on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum,” Russian foreign ministry deputy communications director, Alexey Zaitsev said.



“The sides have managed to bring their positions closer over various aspects of restoration of transportation communications. As you know, the trilateral working group is discussing the issue of opening the railway and road communications in the region, for the benefit of Armenia, Azerbaijan and their neighbors,” added Zaitsev.



He said the working group will continue to meet and will inform the press about any final agreement.