President Vladimir Putin of Russia held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan late Friday local time to discuss the latest Azerbaijani aggression against Armenians in Artsakh.

According to the a statement from his office, Pashinyan briefed Putin about the crisis in Artsakh, where Azerbaijani forces breached the line-of-contact and advanced into the Parukh village in the Askeran region, characterizing the situation as “tense.”

Pashinyan“raised the need to investigate the actions of Russian peacekeepers in the given situation and stressed the need for returning the Azerbaijani armed forces to their initial positions with the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers,” said the official statement from the prime minister’s office.

“The leaders of the two countries agreed to make efforts to resolve the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh,” added the statement.