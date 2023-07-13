Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Thursday that he will hold talks with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on Saturday in Brussels, hosted by the President of European Council Charles Michel.

“I have already confirmed my participation in that meeting. I hope to make progress in the peace treaty talks during the meeting,” Pashinyan said during a cabinet meeting.

Official Baku has not issued a confirmation of the meeting.

Pashinyan also briefed his cabinet on a meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the border, which took place Wednesday with the participation of the deputy prime ministers of the two countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was asked about Moscow’s position on the upcoming talks in Brussels.

She said Moscow supports any constructive mediation that will lead to peace between Baku and Yerevan, adding, however, that “it is early to draw any conclusions.”