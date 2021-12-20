Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan seems encouraged by his recent meetings with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi, Russia and Brussels as an opportunity to develop peace in the region.

“After the meetings in Sochi and Brussels, I see an opportunity that we can move forward, one step at a time, to open an era of peaceful development for our country and the region,” Pashinyan told a gathering of military official marking National Security Officers Day on Monday.

At least, he said, the Armenia’s government will do everything in its power to make progress in this direction.

“But especially in these conditions,” Pashinyan said, “the National Security Service must redouble its vigilance and increase its efficiency” adding that the creation of this new environment is a very responsible and important task.

On the other hand, he said, “we understand that the government should be able to provide our National Security Service and its bodies in solving problems.”

“Our task is clear: to strengthen the Republic of Armenia, to strengthen our statehood, our sovereignty, our independence, our territorial integrity, to ensure the existence of Artsakh and full protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh, to achieve the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, international recognition of Artsakh. And work in these areas will require a lot of dedication, consistency, balance from us,” Pashinyan added.