Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said during a cabinet meeting that early indications show that Azerbaijan is planning new military provocations against Armenia and Artsakh.

“We have all early indications to claim that Azerbaijan is preparing a new military provocation, including in Nagorno Karabakh, and the development of the situation raises questions requiring urgent answers regarding the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh,” Pashinyan said.

The prime minister says that Armenia is a supporter and an advocate of the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s presence in Artsakh.

However, he said, “the increasingly obvious conduct of the Russian peacekeepers as silent witnesses to the ‘depopulation of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh’ is unacceptable for Armenia.”

“In any case we must work closely with Russia and other international partners to garner explanations to these issues and to not allow further escalation and reach a comprehensive resolution,” said Pashinyan. “I must also reiterate Armenia’s determination and readiness to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, to complete the delimitation of borders and open regional connections.”

At the same time, Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of the “gross violation of clause six of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement.” He added that both Azerbaijan and Russia have responsibilities under this stipulation.

“Azerbaijan must guarantee the security of movement of citizens, vehicles and goods along the Lachin Corridor, while the Russian peacekeeping contingent must keep the Lachin Corridor under its control. Azerbaijan’s narrative at international platforms claiming the Lachin Corridor is open for traffic is fake and does not correspond with reality. The Lachin Corridor is closed by Azerbaijan and constitutes a gross violation of its international obligation,” Pashinyan said.

“Even if we were to assume the version of the Azerbaijani propaganda that eco-activists have closed the Lachin Corridor, still Azerbaijan is obligated under clause 6 of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement to ensure the safe movement of people, vehicles and goods along the Lachin Corridor is Azerbaijan’s direct obligation,” added Pashinyan.

“Our partner countries, international organizations must be informed in detail about the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the deterioration of the situation,” Pashinyan said.

The prime minister announced that Armenia would provide four billion drams ($10 million) in additional assistance to Artsakh. He also said a special working group has been formed to assess the humanitarian situation in Karabakh to provide the necessary and urgent help.