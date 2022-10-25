A senior member of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party called Russia an “unreliable ally,” in response to Russia’s latest accusations that the West is attempting to drive a wedge between Moscow and Yerevan.

In a press statement issued late Monday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova slammed the United States and the European Union for meddling in the region and using all levers to sow anti-Russian sentiments in Armenia. She also called baseless accusations that Moscow was not fulfilling its commitments to Armenia.

On Tuesday, Vigen Khachatryan, a senior lawmaker from Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party, scoffed at Zakharova’s statement. He also said that Yerevan must now “revise” Russian-Armenian relations because Moscow is not a reliable ally.

“If Russia has problems with the West, let it try to solve them, but not in Armenia and at the expense of Armenia,” Khachatryan told Azatutyun.am’s Armenian Service. “Despite being our strategic ally, it does not bother to demand that Azerbaijan withdraw troops from Armenia’s sovereign territory.”

“Instead of calling the Armenian people ‘brotherly,’ Zakharova should demand that the brotherly Azerbaijani people withdraw troops,” he said.

Gagik Melkonyan, another Pashinyan loyalist in parliament, accused Moscow of adopting a pro-Azerbaijani position on transport links between the two Armenia and Azerbaijan when he spoke to journalists in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“Haven’t you felt that?” said Melkonyan, a retired general. “I haven’t seen the West put pressure on us, but I can see that Russia has brought up the issue of the corridor so that they have a corridor with Azerbaijan.”

Melkonyan said that he is therefore not looking forward to another round of talks between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan which President Vladimir Putin of Russia is reportedly trying to organize before the end of this month.

In recent weeks, articles signed by anonymous writers appearing in a newspaper controlled by Pashinyan’s family have echoed similar sentiments as voiced by the two Civil Contract lawmakers.