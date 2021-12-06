Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ruling Civil Contract party was defeated in local administrative elections on Sunday in three major urban areas, among them Armenia’s third largest city of Vanadzor, according to results published by Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission.

The Civil Contract party saw similar setbacks in other parts of the country in local election in October and November. The prime minister’s party saw losses in Armenia’s second largest city, Gyumri, and three main communities in the Syunik Province, where Azerbaijani forces have breached Armenia’s borders and have set up posts since May.

Sunday’s polls were in 36 other communities with voters electing on party lists.

Also participating in the local elections was the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, which earlier this fall announced that it would cast a wide net in the municipal races. In 10 cities, the party ran under the ARF banner, while in eight others the party ran candidates as part of alliances or blocs. The party had at least one candidate running in 23 of 36 races.

In an announcement issued by the ARF Supreme Council of Armenia, the party called itself the leading opposition force that provides an alternative to the ruling party and claimed successes in Sunday’s vote.

“The party, on its own or through alliances, has succeeded in 18 communities,” said the announcement, which explained that the party can engage in forming coalitions within local government bodies, singling the Akhuryan region of the Shirak Province, where the ARF will be represented in the government structure.

The ARF Supreme Council of Armenia said the it is also plans to cooperate with other opposition forces in other communities.

Below are the preliminary results issued by Armenia’s CEC.

Ashtarak

Armenian Revolutionary Federation – 2730 votes or 14.64%

Homeland Party – 1176 Votes Or 6.31%

Civil Contract Party – 14732 votes or 79.01%

Aparan

Karen Yeghiazaryan Alliance – 7421 votes or 66.70%

Civil Contract Party – 3705 votes or 33.30%

Talin

“Zartonk” National Christian Party – 2882 votes or 26.68%

“Hayk” Liberal Party – 1624 votes or 15.04%

“Our Community” Alliance Of Parties – 1258 votes or 11.65%

Civil Contract Party – 5037 votes or 46.63%

Ararat

Country Worth Living Party – 901 votes or 7.01%

“My Powerful Community” Party – 4153 votes or 32.29%

“Stability” Party – 1041 votes or 8.09%

“Alliance Of Democratic Defenders For The Republic” Party – 1777 votes or 13.82%

Civil Contract Party – 4988 votes or 38.79%

Artashat

“Law And Justice” Party – 9072 votes or 27.58%

Progressive Centrist Alliance – 638 votes or 1.94%

“Homeland Party – 1672 votes or 5.08%

“Christian Armenia” Party – 262 votes or 0.80%

ARF – 1448 votes or 4.40%

Civil Contract Party – 19794 votes or 60.18%

Masis

David Hambardzumyan Alliance – 14943 votes or 52.59%

Civil Contract – 13461 votes or 47.38%

Vedi

“My Strong Community” Party – 8666 votes or 44.08%

Republic Party – 3299 votes or 16.78%

Civil Contract Party- 7690 votes or 39.12%

Arax

“Zartonk” National Christian Party – 2485 votes Or 29.37%

Defenders of Democracy for the Republic Alliance – 2296 votes Or 27.14%

Civil Contract Party – 3679 Votes Or 43.48%

Armavir

Civil Contract Party – 8370

Baghramyan

“Fair Armenia” Party – 2407 Votes Or 38.19%

“Mer Baghramyan” Alliance – 651 Votes Or 10.33%

Civil Contract Party – 3243 Votes Or 51.46%

Khoy

Free Party – 1155 Votes Or 17.12%

“Zartonk” National Christian Party – 1156 Votes Or 17.13%

Civil Contract – 4436 Votes Or 65.75%

Metsamor

ARF – 3634 Votes Or 20.55

Civil Contract – 14048 Votes Or 79.43%

Vagharshapat

Echmiadzin Party Alliance – 3872 Votes Or 36.52%

Real Democratic Party – 273 Votes Or 2.57%

“Bright Armenia” Party – 150 Votes Or 1.41%

“Patriot” Party – 528 Votes Or 4.98%

Civil Contract – 5776 Votes Or 54.48%

Parakar

Country Of Living Party – 4637 Votes Or 48.94%

“David Minasyan” Alliance – 2227 Votes Or 23.51%

Civil Contract – 2609 Votes Or 27.54%

Gavar

“Gurgen Martirosyan” Alliance – 9869 Votes Or 52.31%

“Our Community” Alliance – 1402 Votes Or 7.43%

Civil Contract – 7586 Votes Or 40.21%

Martuni

Alliance of Alashkert Parties – 5046 Votes Or 21.73%

Country of Living Party – 862 Votes Or 3.71%

“Fair Armenia” Party – 1019 Votes Or 4.39%

“Bright Armenia” Party – 1531 Votes Or 6.59%

Communist Party Of Armenia – 265 Votes Or 1.14%

Civil Contract – 14491 Votes Or 62.42%

Sevan

ARF – 1414 Votes Or 11.44%

Republican Party – 1178 Votes Or 9.53%

“Sargis Muradyan” Alliance – 9769 Votes Or 79.02%

Gegharkunik-Vardenis Aharon Khachatryan Alliance – 4993 Votes Or 37.36%

Vardenis

“United Vardenis” Alliance – 2206 Votes Or 16.51%

Civil Contract Party – 6162 Votes Or 46.11%

Tumanyan

Republican Party – 1743 Votes Or 50.77%

Civil Contract Party – 1687 Votes Or 49.14%

“My Powerful Community” Party – 3478 Votes Or 27.33%

ARF – 666 Votes Or 5.23%

“Homeland” Party – 493 Votes Or 3.87%

Vanadzor

Labor Socialist Party Of Armenia – 4809 Votes Or 14.53%

Progressive Centrist Alliance – 683 Votes Or 2.06%

Civil Contract Party – 8295 Votes Or 25.06%

Republican Party – 874 Votes Or 2.64%

Country Of Living Party – 1420 Votes Or 4.29%

“Bright Armenia” Party – 1313 Votes Or 3.97%

Hayrenik Party – 1483 Votes Or 4.48%

Prosperous Armenia Party – 984 Votes Or 2.97%

“Mamikon Aslanyan” Alliance – 12810 Votes Or 38.70%

Communist Party Of Armenia – 419 Votes Or 1.27%

Pambak

Prosperous Armenia Party – 1017 Votes Or 28.55%

Civil Contract Party – 2544 Votes Or 71.42%

Abovyan

Prosperous Armenia Party – 10403 Votes Or 46.19%

ARF – 1158 Votes Or 5.14%

Republic Party – 2696 Votes Or 11.97%

Civil Contract Party – 8261 Votes Or 36.68%

Garni

Republic Party – 1718 Votes Or 34.21%

Civil Contract Party – 3302 Votes Or 65.75%

Tsakhkadzor

“Our Community” Alliance – 950 Votes Or 31.55%

Civil Contract Party – 2061 Votes Or 68.45%

Hrazdan

Country Of Living Party – 1113 Votes Or 6.64%

“Bright Armenia” Party – 788 Votes Or 4.70%

ARF – 1473 Votes Or 8.79%

Civil Contract Party – 13377 Votes Or 79.84%

Nairi

Country Of Living Party – 357 Votes Or 2.70%

“My Powerful Community” Party – 1042 Votes Or 7.87%

ARF – 614 Votes Or 4.64%

Republic Party – 1387 Votes Or 10.48%

“Reorganized Social Democratic Hnchakyan” Party – 5949 Votes Or 44.94%

Civil Contract Party – 3888 Votes Or 29.37%

Nor Hachn

“Gagik Matevosyan” Party Alliance – 5212 Votes Or 50.69%

“Democratic Alternative” Party – 156 Votes Or 1.52%

ARF – 349 Votes Or 3.39%

“Vardan Papyan” Party Alliance – 1815 Votes Or 17.65%

Civil Contract Party – 2751 Votes Or 26.75%

Akhuryan

Akhuryan Alliance – 3854 Votes Or 29.97%

“Victory” Alliance – 2810 Votes Or 21.85%

Civil Contract Party – 6195 Votes Or 48.18%

Amasia

“Amasia-Arpi” Alliance – 1199 Votes Or 38.27%

Republican Party of Armenia – 717 Votes Or 22.89%

Civil Contract Party – 1217 Votes Or 38.84%

Ashotsk

Prosperous Armenia Party – 1090 Votes Or 31.99%

Civil Contract Party – 2316 Votes Or 67.98%

Artik

Free Party – 2214 Votes Or 11.92%

Country Of Living Party -797 Votes Or 4.29%

ARF- 936 Votes Or 5.04%

Democratic Defenders of The Republic Alliance – 2550 Votes Or 13.73%

United Artik Alliance 4344 Votes Or 23.38%

Civil Contract Party 7731 Votes Or 41.61%

Yeghegnadzor

Country Of Living Party 332 Votes Or 4.79%

“David Harutyunyan” Party Alliance 4399 Votes Or 63.48%

Armenian Construction Party 193 Votes Or 2.78%

Republic Party 259 Votes Or 3.74%

“Civil Agreement” Party 1747 Votes Or 25.21%

Jermuk

Right to Live Party 118 Votes Or 4.07%

“Our Community” Alliance 236 Votes Or 8.14%

Civil Contract Party 2544 Votes Or 87.75%

Vayk

Free Party 1080 Votes Or 17.52%

“Hayrenik” Party 861 Votes Or 13.96%

Republic Party 1967 Votes Or 31.90%

Civil Contract Party 2257 Votes Or 36.60%

November

“Country of Living” Party 3856 Votes Or 29.55%

Democratic Defenders For The Republic Alliance 3480 Votes Or 26.67%

Civil Contract Party 5710 Votes Or 43.75%