Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament representing the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) officially queried the legislature on whether a 2016 plot to assassinate him had been investigated, the demokrathaber.org reported.

Paylan earlier had filed a claim with the prosecutor general office in Ankara regarding attorney Mehmet Injei’s who in a 2016 Instagram post said “weapons should be brought to the Turkish Parliament in order to kill Garo Paylan.”

Paylan asked parliament and its leadership to clarify the number of times Injei has entered the parliament building since 2010. Since Injei is not a member of parliament, Paylan said, who had invited the attorney to parliament and with whom had the alleged assassin met during his many times in the legislature building.

The Istanbul-based Agos newspaper reported that 424 Turkish writers, journalists, politicians and artists made a joint statement calling on the government, political structures “to take steps against the Deep state and mafia forces and reveal the plan of the assassination attempt against Garo Paylan that was prepared and left unfinished in 2016.”

“What reinforces the recklessness of these dark forces is their confidence that they will not be subject to criminal sanctions, even if they threaten everyone. This confidence is fueled by the current political climate. This atmosphere must be changed immediately,” the statement said.

A few days ago, Garo Paylan’s lawyer made a note that in 2016, some groups brought weapons into the Turkish parliament in order to kill Garo Paylan, but another group thwarted that plan.