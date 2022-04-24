Garo Paylan, was threatened with “legal recourse” after introducing a resolution calling on Turkey to recognize the Armenian Genocide by introducing a resolution in the National Assembly.

The threat to launch legal proceedings against Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish parliament representing the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), came from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

An AKP spokesperson, Omer Celik said Paylan made a “politically immoral” move and demanded that he apologize from the Turkish people. “We will launch the required legal process over this matter,” Celik added.

On the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Paylan submitted to the Turkish parliament calling on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by official Ankara, the Agos newspaper reported late Friday.

The bill envisions recognizing the Armenian Genocide, identifying those responsible, removing the names of the perpetrators of the genocide from public places, naming those places after the civil servants who opposed the genocide, granting Turkish citizenship to the victims and their families.

“If such a thing happens [recognition], it will not be important what the leaders and parliaments of other countries say about it. Only the Turkish society can heal the wounds of the Armenian people. The Armenian Genocide was committed in these lands, and justice can only be established here in Turkey,” Paylan’s bill stated.