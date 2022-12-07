Foreign Minister Mirzoyan accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Nov. 9, 2020 Agreement

The signing of a so-called “peace treaty” between Armenia and Azerbaijan is unlikely to take place before the end of the year because of continued disagreements by both sides.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday told parliament that while Yerevan has received and is reviewing Baku’s latest proposals the sides are “still far apart” from agreeing to mutually acceptable approaches.

He also said a meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan is not on agenda before the year’s end. He did not rule out a meeting between the foreign ministers.

“But I suppose that we will have one more meeting by the end of the year. In any case, we are ready for that meeting, we are active and constructive in these negotiations. I am not sure that we will manage to have a more or less final version of the treaty, although initially we had announced that, but it is an announcement of intention. Our intention, by and large, remains in force. We are working to achieve peace and this comprehensive settlement as soon as possible,”Mirzoyan added.

The foreign minister also commented on Azerbaijan’s recent efforts to block the Lachin corridor—the only road that connects Artsakh to Armenia.

Mirzoyan called the closure of the Lachin corridor on Saturday a gross violation of the November 9, 2020 agreement.

“And generally I think that the sides can present complaints, proposals or demands to each other only within the framework of the agreements which have been reached, recorded and accepted by all sides and are well known. Of course, we must acknowledge that the situation is fragile, issues are not resolved, and the presentation of new demands can only be aimed at escalating the situation, intentionally or unintentionally is a matter for interpretations,” Mirzoyan said.