Najwa Karam at Pechanga Resort Casino graphic

Arab’s best-selling recording artist in the Middle East and in Europe, Najwa Karam will deliver a special musical concert live in Pechanga Resort Casino on Friday, October 7 at 9 p.m.

Pechanga Resort Casino is well-known for hosting only the best and the brightest world-renowned entertainers and performers aimed to provide the ultimate experience especially, to diverse American patrons.

Karam is gifted with multiple talents from being a singer, songwriter, producer, fashion icon and a topnotch recording artist in the middle east with more than 60 million records worldwide.

A sought-after singer, Karam has created her style which blends traditional and contemporary Arabic music and has help spread the Lebanese dialect in Arabic music.

She is known for her vocals and has gained an international audience thanks to her distinct blend of music and performances. She gained notoriety not only in the Arab world of music, but also in most of Europe. She’s recognized there for winning top awards in the music industry.

Karam has ranked in the top four on iTunes worldwide for her album “Menni Elak.” She also broke the list of 100 best albums on iTunes in Brazil.

Her music also ranked number one on the Chinese website ‘Pan European Music.’ In addition, Japanese fans recognized her musical work and saw her gracing the Malaysian ‘Akshak’ magazine cover. And if that wasn’t enough, her album was categorized as one of the best-selling on Amazon World Music.

Karam’s phenomenal music and performance earned her the “Hot 100” song on Fazboard Iran as she continues to make waves in Spain, Uzbekistan, and around the world

Be sure to see Karam in this once in a lifetime musical entertainment experience. Tickets are available at the Pechanga Box Office, via phone at 888-810-8871 or online.

Shows in the Pechanga Theater offer a comfortable and intimate concert experience. With 1,200 seats in its theater, each show features state-of-the-art, acoustically perfected sound, plus comfortable chairs, and an up-close view from every theater seat.

Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences anywhere in the United States. Voted the best casino in the west by USA Today and rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002, Pechanga Resort Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Offering 5,400 of the hottest slots, 152 table games, world-class entertainment, 1,100 hotel rooms, dining, spa and golf at Journey at Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino features a destination that meets and exceeds the needs of its guests and the community. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band.

For more information, call toll free (877) 711-2946 or visit the website. Follow Pechanga Resort Casino on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter.