Pechanga Wins #1 Best Casino from Newsweek & Presents the “Athlete on Another Level” Award at Star-Studded Unforgettable Gala

When you consider there are approximately 2,000 casinos across the United States, including those in Las Vegas and New Jersey, the competition stacks up high. Pechanga Resort Casino, located just outside of Temecula, California was just named the #1 casino outside of Las Vegas by the readers of Newsweek magazine. The national publication asked readers to rank their top 10 non-Vegas casino in an online poll. The competition included gaming venues in established areas such as Reno, Nev., the South, Southeast, Pacific Northwest and others in Southern California. At the end of the month-long voting period, Pechanga came out the decisive winner.

Guests say they love coming to Pechanga Resort Casino for a whole host of reasons including its completely non-smoking casino/resort, the approachable luxury they find in the hotel rooms, the quality of the food at Pechanga’s 12 restaurants, the excitement of the 24-hour casino, and the many amenities to enjoy such as The Cove pool oasis, Journey at Pechanga golf course, Spa Pechanga and more.

“Awards such as Newsweek’s prove a testament to the quality and service our team at Pechanga Resort Casino strives to deliver to our guests every day,” said Ken Perez, President of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “We’re grateful to everyone who voted and showed their support for us.”

Readers of the Orange County Register also voted Pechanga Resort Casino as their favorite casino during a readers’ poll held during the late summer 2023.

Ahead of winning the #1 Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas Award, Pechanga Resort Casino sponsored the growing and star-studded Unforgettable Gala held a the Beverly Hilton in mid-December. Pechanga has been the exclusive gaming sponsor for the Unforgettable Gala since 2013. Presented by Character Media, the awards event is attended by more than 700 API professionals and high-profile personalities. Pechanga has been presenting the Athlete On Another Level Award to exceptional athletes within the Asian and Pacific Islander community since 2018. Athletes who show outstanding performance in sports fields and arenas while overcoming adversities receive nominations and ultimately one is chosen to win the prestigious award. This year, Alison Lee, a professional LPGA golfer, was awarded the Pechanga Athlete On Another Level Award. Chloe Kim, an Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding and the recipient of the award in 2022, and Michelle Wie West, a former LPGA Tour Player, presented the award to Alison.

The athletes who have received the award in the past include Naomi Osaka, Kevin Na, and Shohei Ohtani.

Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences anywhere in the country. Voted the best casino in the West by USA Today and rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002, Pechanga Resort Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Offering 5,500 of the hottest slots, 152 table games, world-class entertainment, 1,100 hotel rooms, dining, spa and golf at Journey at Pechanga. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Indians.