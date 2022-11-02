Pechanga Voted Best of the West graphic

Pechanga Also Picked Up Awards for Best Golf Course, Best Breakfast, Best Brunch

Awards season is upon us, but we’re not talking staged awards shows in a Los Angeles theater. These awards stacked up recently for Pechanga Resort Casino, one of the largest resort/casinos in the United States. Pechanga was recently awarded top honors by three national and regional publications’ readers. The awards include Best So Cal Casino in two large regional newspapers/websites, Best Casino Hotel in California in a national website, and Best Golf Course, Best Brunch and Best Breakfast in one regional media outlet. Pechanga’s staff and management know these awards hold extra weight since readers cast their votes for their favorites.

Readers of the Orange County Register named Pechanga Resort Casinoas the Best Casino in Southern California. Voted on by newspaper and web readers, 25 southern California tribal casinos were eligible for the distinction in the annual Best of Orange County poll conducted during the summer of 2022.

Pechanga Resort Casino was also awarded the Best Southern California Casino title by the readers of the Press-Enterprise. The annual poll asked readers to vote for their favorite businesses throughout the Inland Empire region this summer. In addition to the Best Casino distinction, readers also named Journey at Pechanga the region’s best golf course. They also staked their love for Journey’s End, the restaurant inside the golf course clubhouse, as their favorite in the region for breakfast and brunch. Guests do not need to golf in order to enjoy an award-winning meal at Journey’s End.

In a competition that’s had casino/resorts vie for the top spot since 2015, Pechanga Resort Casino came out as the Best Casino Hotel in California in the 2022 USA Today 10Best awards. Travel and casino experts hand select the 20 competitors for the category. Voting then opens to the public to choose their favorite destinations, resulting in a top 10 list of winners. All aiming for the number one distinction, Pechanga’s management says their attention to detail and guest service sets them apart from the pack.

“The fact that readers voted us number one in these polls once again speaks volumes about how our guests feel about the level of service and comfort they receive here,” said Andrew Masiel, Sr., President of the Pechanga Development Corporation. “Our team works incredibly hard to ensure each guest’s experience measures up to a very high standard in every interaction we have with them. Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for us.”

Pechanga’s 200,000 square foot casino floor sets the bar high for casinos throughout the country, having a larger casino floor than any Las Vegas resort, as well as being one of the largest resort-casinos in the United States. A selection of 5,400 slot machines and 154 table games in a completely non-smoking casino gives visitors the chance to enjoy themselves without being enveloped by smoke. Guests also enjoy the 1,100 hotel rooms and suites, 12 restaurants, on-site championship golf course, luxury spa and 4.5-acre pool complex.

To experience all the award-winning amenities and gaming Pechanga Resort & Casino has to offer, visit the website.

Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the the largest and most expansive resort/casino experience anywhere in the United States. Rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2003, Pechanga Resort Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Offering more than 5,400 of the hottest slots, 154 table games, world-class entertainment, 1,100 hotel rooms, dining, spa and golf at Journey at Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino features a destination that meets and exceeds the needs of its guests and the community. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Indians. For more information, call toll free (877) 711-2946 or visit the website. Follow Pechanga Resort Casino on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter.