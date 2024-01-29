As the Year of the Dragon approaches, Pechanga Resort Casino welcomes everyone to join in the celebration of the festival with a series of promotions and giveaways in February 2024.

Pechanga Resort Casino celebrates the Lunar New Year by giving away $200,000 in EasyPlay and cash prizes on Friday, February 2, 9, 16 and 23. Pechanga Club members can earn varying amounts of entries to the drawing by playing slots or table games from 2 to 10 p.m. each day for a chance to win big. Sixty winners will be drawn to receive $250, $500, or $750 in EasyPlay at 10 p.m. One lucky winner will be drawn for the ultimate cash prize of $25,000. Come discover the thrill of potentially winning multiple times.

Pechanga lets players get even luckier with the “Lucky Red Envelope” promotion this Lunar New Year. Pechanga Club members can just simply visit the Promotional Area every Tuesday in February from 12 to 10 p.m. for a chance to win up to $5,000 in EasyPlay!

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Pechanga Resort Casino presents a splendid Lucky Lion Dancer Performance on Saturday, February 10 (i.e. the first day of the Lunar New Year). Starting at 3 p.m., the Lion Dancer Team, which symbolizes auspiciousness and good luck, will begin their performance the Pechanga north entrance and wind their way into the casino and through the casino floor. Guests will be able to receive Red Packets to give to the Lion Dancers to pray for a Good New Year.

Pechanga Resort Casino also welcomes guests to reserve tables for Family Dinner or Business Lunch to enjoy exclusive Lucky Lunar New Year Dining Specials the chefs of Bamboo, Blazing Noodles and Umi Sushi & Oyster Bar have meticulously prepared.

Chef Marie Surakul at Bamboo serves Steam Whole Fish ($108), Long Life Noodle ($48), Hidden Teaser (shrimp and seafood egg roll) ($28), Green Jewel (bok choy and stir fried shiitake mushrooms) ($28), and Seven Sea Fried Rice (king crab meat, scalloped, shrimp, green onions, eggs, X. O. sauce) ($78). All these dishes should satisfy your taste buds.

Blazing Noodles, just off the Pechanga hotel lobby, dishes up six traditional Asian specialties for the occasion. These include Angus Tenderloin Fried Rice ($38), Duck Lettuce Wrap ($24), Fried Chicken Galantine ($24), Wok Fried Lobster ($128), Pan Fried Sea Bass ($56), and Braised Veggies ($28).

Umi offers casino guests a wide variety of dishes with an assortment of festive delicacies, including 5 Spice Duck Yakitori ($26), Tempura Bass with gyoza sauce and pickled cucumbers ($38), Lobster Fried Rice with pickled radishes, fried shallots and shiso ($68) and Yakisoba with A5 wagyu, cabbage and fried ginger ($66). All dishes incorporate elements that signify prosperity and happiness.

The dining specialties in Blazing Noodles, Bamboo and Umi will be available from Feb. 3 through Feb. 18. Reservations are recommended at Umi Sushi & Oyster Bar and can be made by visiting the website or calling (951) 770-8504.

The Lunar New Year symbolizes the fresh start of a new year, a new beginning. In celebration of the Year of the Dragon and to boost the festive atmosphere, starting from January 2024, Pechanga will decorate the entire property with traditional new year elements and designs for the Year of the Dragon, utilizing a wide array of bright red lanterns, refined oriental-style garden bridge, beautifully bloomed peach blossoms, and much more. Throughout the floor, you will be able to find countless photo-op spots for your selfies or family portraits, while capturing the stunningly displayed Lunar New Year decorations.

For more information on Pechanga events and promotions, please call (877) 711-2946 or visit the website. Must be at least 21 years of age to participate in promotions.

Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences anywhere in the United States. Voted best casino in the west USA Today and rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002, Pechanga Resort Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Offering 5,500 of hottest slots, 152 table games, a 1,100 room and suite hotel, dining, luxury spa, and golf at Journey at Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino features a destination unrivaled anywhere in California. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Indians. For more information, call toll free (877) 711-2946 or visit the website. Follow Pechanga Resort Casino on Instagram, Facebook and on X @PechangaCasino.