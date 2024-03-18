Guests Can Make a Splash at the Cove, Pechanga’s Pool Complex, the Size of Five Football Fields

Just in time for Spring Break this March, one of the largest resort pool complexes at one of the country’s biggest resort/casinos reopened on March 11 for the season.

This year, pool-goers everywhere will have access to The Cove’s oasis-like environment that’s the size of five football fields. Pechanga Resort Casino’s Cove management makes day passes, cabana and daybed rentals available for non-hotel guests, as well as to Pechanga hotel, Pechanga RV and Temecula Creek Inn guests.

Day passes are priced at $50 plus tax for non-hotel guests. These are available at The Cove check in area. Cabana and daybed reservations may be made in advance by hotel and non-hotel guests by calling (888) 732-4264. Cabana and daybed rental rates vary based on day of the week and availability.

Pechanga Resort Casino’s ‘The Cove’

Pechanga Resort Casino’s 4.5-acre pool complex, The Cove, equals in size to five American football fields. Guests can enjoy four pools, two spas, two twisty waterslides, 27 cabanas, six oversized daybeds that skim the main pool, a swim up bar with 18 submerged seats and Baja ledges.

The main pool spans 7,500 square feet and features the swim up bar with bartenders blending up the freshest and sweetest poolside drinks. The Cove’s main pool is a 21 and older area. The family area includes six cabanas around its perimeter and the two twisty waterslides that empty into the deep end of the 4,358 square foot pool.

Pechanga Resort Casino’s ‘The Cove’

Many guests rave about The Cove’s food and beverage menu. Specialty cocktails, as well as tried and true favorites are available from The Cove’s two bars – in the lounge or the swim up bar – and from servers throughout the venue. Poolside favorite eats include burgers, fries, nachos, wings, salads, sandwiches and of course, mouthwatering ice cream delights.

By the Numbers:

The Cove’s area equals 4.5 acres. That’s more than 5 football fields combined;

Four pools. The largest is the 21 & older main pool at 7,500 square feet. The family pool is 4,358 square feet;

Two twisty waterslides at the family pool;

18 underwater seats at the swim-up bar at the main pool;

27 Cabanas & six Daybeds.

Guests enjoying ‘The Cove’ at Pechanga Resort Casino

Since opening in 2019, The Cove has proved a popular oasis-like spot for guests celebrating birthdays and bridal showers, and of course, for those who just want to soak up the Southern California sun in style. Grabbing a bite to eat or a refreshing drink at The Cove is easy with dedicated cabana servers, as well as poolside service at your lounger or at the walkup food bar.

Inside the Cove complex, guests will also find several modern fire pits perfect for sitting by and sipping a refreshing beverage, men’s/women’s locker and changing rooms, the walk-up Coveside Grill restaurant, luxury cabanas with personalized food and drink service, and a 26,140 square foot lush green lawn for private events.

Guests swimming at ‘The Cove’ at Pechanga Resort Casino

Other important info:

Pechanga hotel guest admission to The Cove – complimentary

Non-Hotel Guest day passes – $50

Pechanga RV and Temecula Creek Inn guest admission to The Cove – $30 day pass

Cabanas & Daybeds – rate varies based on weekday/weekends and on availability.

For more information on the Cove, visit the website or call (951) 770-8457.

Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences anywhere in the country. Voted the best casino in the West by USA Today and rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002, Pechanga Resort Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Offering 5,500 of the hottest slots, 152 table games, world-class entertainment, 1,100 hotel rooms, dining, spa and golf at Journey at Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino features an unparalleled in California. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Indians. For more information, call toll free (877) 711-2946 or visit the website. Follow Pechanga Resort Casino on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter @PechangaCasino.