House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Armenia on Saturday with a Congressional delegation that includes representatives Frank Pallone, Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo. The delegation was greeted at Zvartnots Airport by U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy and Parliament Speaker Alan Simonyan.

Ahead of the visit, Pelosi’s office said that the delegation’s visit is to “highlight the strong commitment of the United States to security, economic prosperity, and democratic governance in Armenia and the Caucasus region.”

Speaker Pelosi is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit Armenia since Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visited there in 2010 and 2012.

“We are proud to travel to Yerevan following the 2019 passage of House Resolution 296, introduced by Chairman Adam Schiff, which recognizes the murder of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide, and following President Biden becoming the first president to formally acknowledge the Armenian Genocide,” Pelosi said. “It is the moral duty of all to never forget: an obligation that has taken on heightened urgency as atrocities are perpetrated around the globe, including by Russia against Ukraine.”

“Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Armenia is a powerful symbol of the United States’ firm commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Armenia, and a stable and secure Caucasus region. In working meetings with government leaders, civil society members and members of the security establishment, we will convey the strong and ongoing support of the United States, as an OSCE Minsk Chair and longtime friend to Armenia, for a lasting settlement to the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh,” added Pelosi.

“Our distinguished Congressional delegation members have been proud and longtime champions of Armenia,” Speaker Pelosi concluded. “Congresswomen Anna Eshoo and Jackie Speier bring a personal commitment to this fight, as proud Armenian Americans and as Californians, home to America’s largest Armenian population. Chairman Frank Pallone of New Jersey is the longtime Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues. Our delegation looks forward to productive meetings that will continue to strengthen our partnership with the Republic of Armenia and advance our values and interests in the region.”

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia provided some details of the Pelosi delegation schedule.

After arriving in Armenia sometime Saturday, the delegation will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Parliament Speaker Alan Simonyan and other senior officials “to discuss U.S.-Armenian relations, and the current security situation,” the embassy said.

Pelosi will also address the press, participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Armenian Genocide Memorial, and deliver a speech at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts.

“Speaker Pelosi will engage on the strong partnership between our two countries, rooted in shared values and long-standing ties between our peoples. She will be joined by Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Frank Pallone, and Representatives Anna Eshoo, and Jackie Speier,” the embassy added.

Ahead of her visit, the Armenian National Committee of America called on the Speaker to stop U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan.