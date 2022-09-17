House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is leading a Congressional delegation to Armenia visited Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on Sunday.

Pelosi arrived in Armenia on Saturday evening local time, accompanied by representatives Frank Pallone, Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo.

They went to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex with Parliament Speaker Alan Simonyan and Chairman of the Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Ruben Rubinyan, Armenpress reported.

After placing a wreath at the Genocide monument and bowing at the Eternal Flame, the delegation was led on a tour of Armenian Genocide Museum.

“We are proud to travel to Yerevan following the 2019 passage of House Resolution 296, introduced by Chairman Adam Schiff, which recognizes the murder of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide, and following President Biden becoming the first president to formally acknowledge the Armenian Genocide,” Pelosi said before arriving in Armenia. “It is the moral duty of all to never forget: an obligation that has taken on heightened urgency as atrocities are perpetrated around the globe, including by Russia against Ukraine.”

“Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Armenia is a powerful symbol of the United States’ firm commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Armenia, and a stable and secure Caucasus region. In working meetings with government leaders, civil society members and members of the security establishment, we will convey the strong and ongoing support of the United States, as an OSCE Minsk Chair and longtime friend to Armenia, for a lasting settlement to the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh,” added Pelosi.