House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strongly condemned the “illegal attacks” by Azerbaijan on Armenia’s sovereign territory, saying that Armenia’s security was of great importance to the United States.

“Our meeting a particular focus on security following Azerbaijan’s illegal attack on Armenia’s territory,” Pelosi said. “We strongly condemn those attacks.”

Pelosi was referring to the recent aggression launched last week by Azerbaijan, when shortly after midnight on September 13 Azerbaijan forces launched an attack on Armenia’s Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces. As a result of these military actions, 135 soldiers have been killed, dozens injured and more than 7,000 people have been displaced from their homes, according to official estimates.

“The United States, which is an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, has made it clear that there can no military solution to the conflict. We continue to watch the situation closely and we continue to support a negotiated and sustainable settlement to all issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” added Pelosi.

The House Speaker said that during her meeting with Simonyan she explained that, in Congress, for decades through a bi-partisan manner, Members of Congress have tried to “hold Turkey, as well as Azerbaijan, responsible for the conflict.”

Asbarez will have complete coverage of the Pelosi’s press conference and her visit to Armenia.