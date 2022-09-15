House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will travel to Armenia this weekend, according to Politico, in what is being billed as a “show of support” to the country after Azerbaijani forces attacked the border regions of Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces.

Politico reported on Thursday that Pelosi will make the journey accompanied by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) after a stop in Berlin for the G-7 Speakers’ Summit. She’s expected to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, as well as other government officials.

Speier, a co-chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, on Thursday co-authored a resolution calling on the Biden administration to stop assistance to Azerbaijan and condemned Baku for its attack on Armenia.

In a statement issued upon introduction of the measure, Speier along with representatives Schiff, Frank Pallone (D-NJ),, David Valadao (R-CA) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), said “we strongly condemn the deadly attacks by Azeri forces in sovereign Armenian territory. This egregious escalation of Azeri violence shows just how emboldened the Aliyev regime has become when its unprovoked aggression is met by deafening silence and false equivocations from the international community – empowering Azerbaijan to continue and expand its attacks. We call on the Biden administration and State Department to unequivocally condemn Azerbaijan’s actions and cease all assistance to the Aliyev regime immediately. And we stand firmly with the people of Armenia and Artsakh in support of their territorial integrity, and their right to peace and freedom.”

When asked about the upcoming trip, Drew Hammill, the speaker’s deputy chief of staff, said, “We don’t confirm or deny international travel in advance due to longstanding security protocols,” Politico reported.