Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday warned that the people of Artsakh will resort to “tougher measures” if life for the people of his country does not return to normal and the Azerbaijan’s blockade is not lifted. He also announced that he will join the sit-in protest in Stepanakert’s Revival Square.

In a televised address to the nation Harutyunyan enumerated the massive challenges the people of Artsakh are confronting due to Azerbaijan’s more than seven-month-old blockade of the Lachin Corridor, again reiterating the warning that Artsakh is on the brink of ethnic cleansing by Baku.

“We are fighting for the realization, recognition and protection of our inalienable right to a dignified life and self-determination in our own homeland. These are inalienable right and cannot become subject to negotiation and concession,” said Harutyunyan.

“Throughout the blockade, we have hoped that various members of the international community would work to lift the blockade and prevent it from further deepening. However, we have heard only words. We haven’t seen the practical implementation of either the Tripartite Declaration, the orders of the UN International Court of Justice, the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, or the calls of international organizations, individual states and other actors,” added Harutyunyan.

The Artsakh president explained that his government has been open to discuss with Azerbaijan all the elements of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict in a constructive manner. However, he said, “Azerbaijan has never wanted to have a real dialogue with us. Encouraged by international impunity, it has chosen the path of increasing oppression and subjugation.”

Taking into account the current dire situation, I have decided to resort to an extreme measure: to join the sit-in started by many citizens in Stepanakert’s Revival Square from this very moment,” said Harutyunyan, who said that his decision should be seen as yet another attempt by Artsakh to “sound the alarm” and focus international attention on this matter, so that world player can “fulfill their obligations.”

“With this sit-in, we expect that Armenia, Russia, the U.S., France, the European Union, the UN Security Council and other authorized bodies, as well as all other related players, will refrain from encouraging Azerbaijan and ignoring its further aggressive and criminal actions,” added the Artsakh President.

“If within a week the situation of the people of Artsakh does not return to a more or less stable and normal state through international intervention, then after that we will resort to tougher actions both in Artsakh and outside,” expressed Harutyunyan.